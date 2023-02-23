West Texans have a lot of events. So that’s where Marshana Tyler comes in. She’s an event planner and owns It’s Party Customs Events.

For the past seven years she’s created classy and sophisticated events for locals.

“Social gatherings, whether it’s a baby shower, graduation, different things like that,” says Tyler. “We also do event management as well where we’re doing the larger companies.”

Marshana has done a variety of different events and can customize whatever you like

She also plans events around all the holidays, and she says she can customize anything you like.

“I love decorating, home decor, anything like that,” says Tyler. “I would always decorate everyone’s party, and I was like you know what, I could actually make this into something.”

Marshana says she’s proud to be a local Black Business owner and encourages more people to take the leap and start their own business, but she says its a lot of hard work.

Marshana says she’s ready to take graduation bookings as it’s just around the corner.

