ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Come one, come all! The Black Cultural Council of Odessa is hosting an appreciation dinner for Juneteenth Gospel Concert musicians, singers, and volunteers at 5:30 pm on August 25th at Woodson Community Center.

Organizers say that this dinner is to show thanks to each person that contributed their time and talents to the BCCO Juneteenth Celebration.

To RSVP for the appreciation dinner, contact BCCO at (432) 853-1344 or reach out to their Facebook page.