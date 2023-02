ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – A busy day for the Black Cultural Council of Odessa.

These students of Odessa are the stars of an Evening with the Stars banquet that had a night of accolades for being great in academics, community service and athletics.

Before the main event with Dallas Cowboys Trevon Diggs, the BCCO hosted an interactive social skills workshop for young ladies with 3x University of Texas track and field record breaker Lauryn Caldwell.