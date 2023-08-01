ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Gilbert Armenta has owned BJ’s Drive-In for more than 22 years; the restaurant has been around for more than 50 years and is known for its mouthwatering giant burgers. Last December, Armenta’s restaurant dreams were put on hold after a devastating fire swept through the building.

Armenta said the cost for repairs was just too much. That’s because Armenta didn’t own the building and his renter’s insurance would only pay to replace the items contained inside the business; his coverage would not pay for damages to the actual building. The price tag for the repairs was estimated at more than $180,000. Armenta said that’s because the building is old and needed to be completely re-wired to meet City code before he could reopen.

However, people in the community stepped in and helped the Armenta family, and the restaurant, get back on its feet.

In a Facebook post, Armenta wrote, “Special thanks to Randy at Corkey’s Bar & Grill, Edward at Golder Alignment, Jean Jackson, Jay Chancy, Dan & Lisa Thompson, Cici Muñoz, Raymond Vasquez, Chubbs Electric. Thanks to everybody BJ’S Drive Inn will be opening again August 1st, 2023.”

The loyal customers and community members that Armenta has always been grateful for have helped ensure that the Basin’s best burger will live on.

Customers we spoke with said they’ve been eating at BJ’s since childhood. The huge burger they remember includes an entire pound of beef, anchored between a bun made specially for the restaurant by a local bakery. And those burger fans said, the craving for the giant burger hasn’t gone away. We’re told if you haven’t had one, you’re missing out.

Armenta is calling for patience amid the reopening, “Please have patience…starting with a new crew, have to get back into the grove.”

He also said that they are still ironing out the kinks with the credit card machine, so bring cash just in case. You’ll find Armenta and his crew Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. at the iconic drive-in located at 3021 N Golder Avenue.