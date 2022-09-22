MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Hispanic Heritage Month is a time where people can celebrate traditions, culture and of course, the food. There are so many authentic dishes to celebrate with.

We traveled to Midland where right at the intersection of Andrews Highway and Michigan, La Patrona Taqueria was cooking up their specialty- birria quesataco.

What is birria?

Birria is usually made with goat meat, but many now make it with beef.

“It was actually my mom’s idea to set up a food truck so it’s very authentic Mexican food and it was mostly her dream,” said Cindy Beltran who also works in the kitchen. “Some of the recipes my mom has made, I’ve been learning since I was 12 to perfect them.”

Beltran said food is so important when it comes to Hispanic Heritage Month.

We went behind the scenes to try and help Beltran cook their famous birria quesataco.

Let’s just say it was very tasty.

