MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, partnered with the Midland Soccer Association, will be presenting the Cinco de Mayo Binational Soccer Tournament from May 5th to May 7th at the Astound Communications Stadium.

This tournament will bring people from Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and various states of Mexico during Cinco de Mayo, with the mission of providing a high caliber soccer tournament with an economic impact for the city of Midland and the surrounding areas.

Formerly known as the Copa 5 Binational Soccer Tournament, the Cinco de Mayo Copa Binational Soccer Tournament is expected to draw 100 teams total. 50 teams from states like Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana, as well as 50 teams from Mexico.

The exhibition game features the U.S. Semi-Pro Team vs. the Mexico Semi-Pro Team and will be played on May 6th at the Astound Communications Stadium.

This tournament is expected to bring around 5 to 6 million dollars to the local economy, with small businesses, restaurants, hotels, malls, and convenience stores benefitted.

More information about the event and teams can be found at the Midland Soccer Association’s website, you can also call or email cincodemayo@midlandsoccer.org.