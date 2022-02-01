AUSTIN (KXAN) — Time to claim the cash you didn’t know you had.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is celebrating the second annual National Unclaimed Property Day on Tuesday.

“I am proud to have returned nearly $2 billion dollars to Texans since becoming Comptroller, and we are continually looking for new ways to return even more,” Hegar said in a release. “I am proud to have given back more money than any other Texas Comptroller since the Unclaimed Property program was launched in 1962. This effort is part of my continued commitment to focus on customer service and provide taxpayers with transparent and accountable government. The money belongs to the people of Texas, and I encourage everyone to visit ClaimItTexas.org to see if the state is holding some of their unclaimed property.”

The Comptroller’s office says it has returned more than $3 billion in unclaimed property to rightful owners since Texas’ unclaimed property program began in 1962. The state currently holds more than $7 billion in cash and other valuables through the program.