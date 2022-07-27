Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the Mega Millions jackpot at a whopping 1.2 billion dollars, people around the country can’t help but think about what they’d do if they won it all, including West Texans.

But the financial gurus at Odessa’s Raymond James Financial Services know what you should do.

“Yeah? What kind of house Just one big enough for me.” (chuckles)

“The first thing to do would be to resist the urge to tell anybody. That’s going to be your first impulse, to call all your friends and stuff. Don’t do that,” said Raymond James Operations Manager Steve Hurt.

Hurt also says that besides keeping a low profile, the best thing to do is assemble a solid team that knows how to handle hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Get an attorney that is knowledgeable in estates and trusts, you need a good CPA of course, and then a financial advisor that can help you manage that money going forward,” said Hurt.

Hurt tells ABC Big 2 News, that a team like that will help a lucky lotto winner avoid scammers and other pitfalls common among those who hit their lucky numbers.

But what would the average West Texan do? Some shoppers at Odessa’s Music City Mall were happy to share.

“I’d move to East Texas and buy me a house… Just one big enough for me,” said Odessa resident Roy Flanagan.

“To be honest, I’d probably put it into a savings account or something and then keep on buying lottery tickets because I’d probably feel lucky,” said Odessa resident Gavin Boudreau.

“For sure I would pay off debt, save some for a college education for my daughter, invest, and maybe donate to charity,” said Odessa visitor Abby Ayala.