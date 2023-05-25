AUSTIN (KMID/KPEJ)- State Representative Tom Craddick today sent House Bill 915 to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk to be signed into law. The bill establishes a workplace hotline which gives workers a safe outlet for reporting workplace violence.

The bill, called “Veronica’s Hotline”, is named after 19-year-old Veronica Sanchez, of Midland. Veronica was shot and killed in February of 2022 in a murder-suicide that happened outside her workplace, Bush’s Chicken on Wadley Avenue. In the wake of the teen’s death, her mother, Jennifer Sanchez, began pushing for legislation that would protect all workers. This bill honors Veronica and strives to ensure that no other family has to experience the loss of a loved one to workplace violence.

“I want Texans to know they are safe in the work environment and feel they have the room to prosper and grow in anything they choose to pursue,” said Craddick.

As part of this bill, employers will be required to make sure that all employes know how to call the 24-hour hotline in order to report workplace harassment or violence.

Craddick added, “Having worked alongside the Sanchez family, who worked tirelessly advocating for this legislation, has been a true privilege. Without the family, none of this would be possible. I would also like to thank my colleagues in the Texas Legislature who aided in addressing this issue that we pray no one ever has to experience. With the implementation of Veronica’s Hotline, Texans will be able to do what they love and be given piece of mind to everyone knowing there are alternative options for workplace violence reporting.”

For Veronica’s family, it’s all about saving the lives of future workers and keeping their daughter’s memory alive while also ensuring that workers in Texas stay safe.

“What happened to an innocent child like that should never happen again. And that’s our mission with this house bill… you send your child to work not thinking this would ever happen and had this bill already been in the place, maybe (my) daughter would still be here,” Jennifer said.