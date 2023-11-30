BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Big Spring’s first, and much anticipated, Chick-fil-A, located at 502 E FM 700, opened Thursday morning.

The new restaurant brings approximately 110 jobs to the community and joins nine other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Midland-Odessa market. Owner-operator Katie Moyle said her husband first introduced her to Chick-fil-A during his shifts as a police officer. The pair made visiting the restaurant a weekly lunch date tradition and now, Moyle said she and her family are excited to make new memories inside a restaurant of their own.

“I want to thank the community for welcoming me, my family and our restaurant to Big Spring. I look forward to meeting Guests and community members, and I am committed to having a positive impact on all those we encounter,” said Moyle. “Besides serving delicious meals with excellent service, my Team Members and I will support local initiatives and foster relationships that go beyond the restaurant.”

In honor of the new location, Chick-fil-A, Inc. has donated $25,000 to the West Texas Food Bank through Feeding America to support local hunger relief efforts. The Big Spring location will also recognize local heroes by providing them with free entrees for a year.

The new location will observe the following hours:

Dine in: Monday through Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Drive-thru: Monday through Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.