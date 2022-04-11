ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Big Spring woman has died following a weekend crash in Andrews County. Hayley Chapman, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened about 2:50 in the morning on April 10 on SH 176, 18 miles east of Andrews. when a 2015 Dodge Ram traveling westbound veered to the left into the eastbound lane of travel and entered the south barrow ditch. That driver then overcorrected back onto the roadway and struck the trailer of another eastbound vehicle. The truck then spun to the right and crashed into Chapman’s car.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Midland Memorial with serious injuries. The driver in Chapman’s car was also take to the hospital with serious injuries.