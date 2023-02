BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a PSA from the City of Big Spring, there will be a water service interruption on February 23, 2023.

This outage will be for residents in the Village at the Spring and Wasson Road/Parkway Road area.

Residents will experience low to no water pressure while work is completed.

For any question regarding this interruption, please call the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director.