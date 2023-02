BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The work planned for today in the Village at the Spring and the Wasson Road/Parkway Road area has been pushed back due to unforeseen circumstances, according to the City of Big Spring.

This work will now be completed on Monday, February 27th, during this time residents in these areas will have little to no water pressure.

Crews will work quickly to restore water service.

For any questions please call the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director.