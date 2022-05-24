BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Big Spring Crime Stoppers took to Facebook this week saying that the man in this photo stole $400 worth of property from a local store.

Big Spring Police Department responded to a call from Higginbotham, located in the 1900 block E. FM 700 in reference to a theft. When officers arrived they discovered that a male in a white tank top and shorts stole $400 dollars in items from the store.

Officers say that the man got into a brown color, 1997 model GMC pickup, and left the scene. If you have any information at all, call police or Crime Stoppers at the TIPS line at 432-263-8477 (TIPS)

If your tip leads to an arrest you could receive a cash reward.