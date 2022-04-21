BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Another teacher has been arrested for having an improper relationship with a student. Matthew Yanez, 25, of Big Spring, has been charged with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, a second-degree felony.

According to a news release, the investigation began on April 17 when Big Spring PD was informed about the relationship between Yanez and a student at Big Spring High School. Yanez was taken into custody on April 21. No details were given about the nature of the allegations, and according to the release, the investigation is ongoing.

Yanez is listed as the head coach of the baseball team on the Big Spring ISD website.