ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An afternoon shooting in Big Spring has led to the death of a 63-year-old man.

Around 12:10 p.m. on September 8, Big Spring Police Department and Big Spring Fire and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Scurry in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

A police officer briefly spoke with the victim, identified as Kenneth Lee Murphy, just before he stopped breathing. CPR was initiated by EMS personnel and Murphy was immediately taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center where he later died.

Officers with the Criminal Investigations Division responded and began investigating the shooting and 46- year-old John Paul Ramirez was identified as the suspect. Ramirez has been charged with murder.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow morning.

This is an ongoing investigation.