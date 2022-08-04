BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Big Spring is alerting drivers to prepare for delays near active work zones as several streets are being seal-coated starting today.

Work crews will be seal-coating the following areas:

Westover Road

Scurry Street

Main Street

Matthews Avenue

Texas Street

East 24th Street

The City of Big Spring says that people living in the community may have limited street access due to the repair and the speed limit will be reduced. Crews have signage and traffic control will be in place at each location as work progresses.

Drivers are warned to never enter or cross a lane where crews are placing seal-coat until the roadway is reopened.

After the street is open to traffic, the City of Big Spring asks that drivers use extreme caution when stopping, starting, or backing out of their driveway. Also, turning the steering wheel while stopped will cause damage to the new surface during its curing stage.

The people living in the community are asked to remove their vehicles from specified roadways.

During the project, parking your vehicle on the sidewalk or near your yard will be allowed, but the vehicles should be removed as soon as work is completed in the area.

The City of Big Spring asks that you call 432-264-2501 if you have any questions or concerns.