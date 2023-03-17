BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Authorities are looking for an unknown suspect in reference to a motorcycle theft that occurred Sunday morning.

On March 12, at about 3:00am, officers from Big Spring Police Department were dispatched to a residence at the 1200 block of Nolan. When they arrived, officers learned the suspect appropriated a white 2007 Yamaha motorcycle with Texas License Plate 4TC524.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Howard County Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) or through their website and reference case #2-23-00754. Tips leading to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.