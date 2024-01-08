BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Authorities are looking to identify an unknown suspect involved in a forgery case late last week.

According to a post by the Howard County Crime Stoppers, at about 4:50pm on Friday, January 5th, officers with the Big Spring Police Department responded to make contact with the victim, who said the unknown suspect forged a writing with the intent of harming or defrauding another.

The victim told officers that they suspected the older male suspect, who was heavy set, approximately late 40s in age, with a grey beard, had forged a check that did not belong to him. The victim allegedly found that the check had been cashed to the Kwik Kash, located at 1811 South Gregg Street. Officers responded to the Kwik Kash, obtaining video of the suspect and his white possibly Nissan hatchback vehicle.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 or through the P3 TIPS mobile app. The first tip to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is never used and tippers remain anonymous.