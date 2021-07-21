Big Spring Police investigate ‘suspicious death’

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar)- Big Spring police are investigating the death of 46-year-old Maria Soto after she was found unresponsive early Wednesday.

Around 12:40 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel were responded to the 1100 block of Lloyd about an unresponsive person.

There, they found Soto, who had already died.

In a release, Big Spring Police said Soto’s death “is suspicious and appears to be a homicide”.

The Criminal Investigations Division as well as the Department of Public Safety Ranger Division have been called in to investigate.

Big Spring PD is asking anyone with information about Soto’s death to call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-TIPS.