BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Big Spring Police Department Narcotics Division and Drug Enforcement Administration have teamed up for the National Pharmaceutical Take-Back Initiative. This program was created to safely dispose of expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances, dangerous drugs, and other medications to law enforcement officers.

On April 30th, from 10 am to 2 pm the law enforcement agencies will be outside the north-facing doors of the Howard County Jail located at 3611 West Highway 80. According to a recent news release, items that won’t be accepted at the National Pharmaceutical Take-Back Initiative are intra-venous solutions, injectables, and syringes because of the potential hazards from blood-borne pathogens.

The program is anonymous and participants can dispose of medication in its original container or by removing the medication from its container and putting it into the disposal box. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container.

Big Spring Police Department Narcotics Division and the D.E.A strongly encourage everyone who has expired medicine or medicine you no longer need or use, to utilize this opportunity to dispose of those medications safely.

For more information regarding this program please contact Big Spring Police Department Narcotics Sergeant Keith Jones at (432) 264-2595.