BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize these individuals? Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers need your help finding three people who police say were caught on camera stealing.

On May 30th around 7:12 pm, Big Spring Police responded to a call regarding a theft at Wal-Mart located in the 200 block of W. FM 700. Once officers arrived, they discovered that around 7:55 pm an unknown male wearing a gray shirt and black shorts along with two other individuals were caught on camera stealing a wallet.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in the photo below. If you know anything, call police or leave a tip anonymously with Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could lead to an arrest and a cash reward of up to $1000.