BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a Thursday night murder that left two people dead. Quincy Lamar Henry, 33, is wanted on a Capital Murder warrant and is considered “armed and dangerous” by police.

Around 9:12 p.m. on November 17, Big Spring Police Department officers were called to the area of 16th and Lexington after several gunshots were fired. At the scene, investigators discovered that the gunshots had originated from within an apartment at 1227 E. 16th. Inside the apartment, officers found two men lying on the floor with apparent gunshot wounds.

Big Spring Fire Department Emergency Medical Services were called to help but both men died at the scene. Officers were then notified that a third victim, a woman, had arrived at Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators found that just prior to the shooting, a fight occurred within the home between Henry and the two men, who have not been publicly identified. Detectives believe that Henry shot both victims amid that argument and that the woman was also injured by Henry, who then left the apartment on foot.

The investigation is ongoing, and Big Spring PD is asking anyone with information on Henry’s location to call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-TIPS.