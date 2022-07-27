BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect.

According to a Facebook post, on July 21, officers responded to the Dollar General store in the 500 block of Birdwell Lane to investigate after someone called 911 to report that an unknown man had exposed himself to a customer as he was leaving the store. He was described as wearing black shorts, a hat, and a facemask. The suspect can be seen in the video above.

If you recognize this man, please call 432-263-8477 and reference case number 2-22-02439. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward.