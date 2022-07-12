BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify to theft suspects.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, around 6:56 p.m. Big Spring PD responded to Dollar General in the 500 block of Birdwell Lane to investigate a theft after two unknown men stole several cases of beer. The entire incident was caught on video.

If you recognize either suspect or have any information about the crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-TIPS and reference case number 2-22-02230. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.