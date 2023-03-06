BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Big Spring Police Department needs the public’s help locating and identifying a suspect involved in the theft of alcohol.

On November 22, at approximately 1:18pm, an individual walked into the FM 700 Liquor Beer & Wine, wearing a grey hooded sweater, grey sweatpants, and sunglasses. The individual then appropriated a bottle of Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Whiskey Bourbon before walking out the front doors of the store without paying.

This individual fled the scene in a grey 4 door sedan, the make and model of the vehicle is unknown.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person involved in this case. All tips remain anonymous.

If you have any information, please call 432-26-8477 (TIPS) or visit P3tips.com and reference case # 2-22-03924.