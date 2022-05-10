BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department announced Tuesday it made a large drug bust Monday. One man, identified as 21-year-old Christopher Manual Gonzales, was arrested, and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a news release, on May 9, narcotics officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 1400 block of Settles following an investigation into illegal narcotics being sold from the home. The search produced two guns, two rifles, six tabs of LSD, 13.1 grams of “shrooms”, 41 grams of THC oil, and more than 16 ounces of Marijuana. Officers also seized more than $3,000 from the home.

Big Spring PD said it expects additional arrests and charges to follow.