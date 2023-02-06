BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The investigation into a shooting last week outside the YMCA is on-going, but Big Spring PD said it has arrested one person involved. The teen, who has not been identified, was taken into custody on February 3 and remained in the custody of the Howard County Juvenile Probation office as of Monday morning; he’s been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Now, Big Spring PD is asking for help from the community to identify and locate three more teenaged boys believed to be involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-TIPS.

The shooting happened around 4:14 p.m. on February 2 at the YMCA located at 801 S. Owens Street. At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen being tended to by YMCA staff. The young man was then taken to the hospital and was later flown to Lubbock for care, his current condition in unknown.

Investigators said the victim, who has not been identified, was standing outside the YMCA with another teen when a silver-colored Chevrolet Impala drove by. The teen standing with the victim has been accused of opening fire on the Impala; a passenger in the Impala, also thought to be a teen, returned fire, striking the 19-year-old victim, Big Spring PD said.

While still on scene, the mother of the teen driver of the Impala returned to the scene driving the vehicle involved in the shooting and told investigators that her son was a part of the altercation. The vehicle was seized as evidence and officers said the shooting appears to be an ongoing feud between the people involved.

This is an ongoing investigation and Big Spring PD is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at (432)263-TIPS