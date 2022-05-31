BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Since late April, the Big Spring Police Department has been investigating obscene graffiti left behind at a local park, now, at least one person has been arrested in the case.

On April 24, officers responded to the Kids Zone in Comanche Trail Park. There, they found someone had used spray paint to leave behind “obscene and offensive words”, as well as pentagrams and other troubling images, on playground equipment. The graffiti caused quite a lot of costly damage to the park.

On May 24, an unnamed kid was arrested and charged in connection to the crime. That child has since been released to the juvenile probation office and detectives said they expect more arrests to follow. The investigation into the crime is ongoing.