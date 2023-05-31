BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence on May 29th, in reference to a Burglary of the Building on the 2900 block of Lawrence, according to a post from the Howard County Crime Stoppers.

According to authorities, on May 28th, at about 11:24pm, an unknown individual entered a vehicle which was secured inside a building and committed a theft. It was reported that the suspect appropriated a firearm, and U.S. currency from within the vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes this individual, or has any information, should contact Howard County Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 or through the P3 TIPS software and reference case number 2-23-01716. Tips that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.