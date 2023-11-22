BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring Police Department and Howard County Crime Stoppers is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating an unknown suspect involved in a theft last month.

According to a post by Crime Stoppers, at about 12:30pm on Saturday, October 21st, officers with Big Spring Police Department responded to Tractor Supply, referencing a theft.

After arriving, officers learned of a Hispanic male in work boots, a ball cap, and a Mossy Oak shirt, who took a power tool valued at approximately $300. He then ran out of the store without paying for the merchandise.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 or through the P3 TIPS software and reference case number 2-23-03466 in your tip. Tips that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is not used and tippers remain anonymous.