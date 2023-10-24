BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying an unknown subject involved in the burglary of a building earlier this month.

According to a post by the Big Spring Crime Stoppers, on October 23rd, officers with Big Spring Police Department were dispatched to the Big Spring High School, located in the 700 block of East 11th Street, referencing burglary of a building.

Upon arriving, officers learned that on October 22nd, at about 12:17am, the unknown suspect entered one of the buildings and committed a theft.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Big Spring Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 or through the P3 Tips software, referencing case number 2-23-03494. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to the first person who provides information which leads to the arrest of the unidentified suspect in this case. No caller ID is used and tippers remain anonymous.