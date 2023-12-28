BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating and identifying an unknown male suspect involved in a criminal mischief case earlier this week.

According to a post by the Howard County Crime Stoppers, at about 5:21pm on Tuesday, December 26th, officers with the Big Spring Police Department responded to the Hillcrest Baptist Church, referencing criminal mischief.

Officers were then informed of a white male who walked up to the west doors of the building and threw a large rock at the glass doors, causing damage to the glass doors and the baptistry windows. He was seen wearing a black hoodie with lettering and a dinosaur on the back, black pants, and black shoes.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 432-263-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app. The first tip made to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is never used and tippers remain anonymous.