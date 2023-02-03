BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department is investigating a shooting at the YMCA that left one person injured.

According to a news release, around 4:15 p.m. on February 2, officers responded to the YMCA at 800 S Owens to investigate a shooting. At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen being tended to by YMCA staff. The young man was then taken to the hospital and was later flown to Lubbock for care.

Investigators said the victim was standing outside the YMCA with another teen when a silver-colored Chevrolet Impala drove by. The teen standing with the victim has been accused of opening fire on the Impala; a passenger in the Impala, also thought to be a teen, returned fire, striking the 19-year-old victim, Big Spring PD said.

While still on scene, the mother of the teen driver of the Impala returned to the scene driving the vehicle involved in the shooting and told investigators that her son was involved in the altercation. The vehicle was seized as evidence and officers said the shooting appears to be an ongoing feud with the individuals involved.

This is an ongoing investigation and Big Spring PD is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at (432)263-TIPS.