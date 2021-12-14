BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar)- The Big Spring Police Department is investigating after an overnight shooting that left two people injured and one dead.

According to a news release, around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 100 block of Carey Street in response to a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 42-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man in the yard outside the home. Both had sustained injuries from a gunshot.

The woman told police that the suspect, identified as 62-year-old Danny Crosby, was inside the home and that he had shot both victims before turning the gun on himself. Inside the home, investigators found Crosby and confirmed he had also been shot. Police said they found a gun laying near Crosby.

Officers and EMS began treating all three victims at the scene and all three were taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for care. The woman, who has not been identified by police, was later flown to University Medical Center in Lubbock, and is stable. The 26-year-old man, who has also not been identified by police, was also flown to the hospital in Lubbock and is in critical condition, the release said. Crosby was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital in Big Spring.

Big Spring PD said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.