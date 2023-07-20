BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring Police Department and Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male suspect involved in a theft from HEB.

According to a post by Crime Stoppers, on July 5th, officers with Big Spring Police Department responded to the HEB located at the 2000 block of South Gregg, in reference to a theft. Officers learned upon arrival that at around 6:58pm, the suspect appropriated more than $100 worth of merchandise, including an 18-pack of Bud Light.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information regarding the case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) or through the P3Tips.com software and reference case number 2-23-02113. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to the first person who provides information leading to the arrest of this person. Tippers remain anonymous and caller ID is not used.