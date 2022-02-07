BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar)- The Big Spring Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect.

Around 10:40 a.m. on February 1, officers with Big Spring PD were called to the DK store in the 1800 block of South Gregg Street to investigate. A clerk told the officers that a man had come into the store asking for Ultra Gold Ultimate Kratum Leaf Extract. The clerk brought 17 packages of the product from storage and set them on the counter. The clerk said the man picked them up to “inspect” them and then ran out of the store with the product.

Investigators said the man left the store in a light colored, newer model Jeep Wrangler, as seen in the video below.

If you recognize this man or have any information about the crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 and reference case number 2-22-00354. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $1,000 reward.