BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead last weekend.

Around 10:45 p.m. on February 19, officers responded to the 3100 block of S Highway 87 to investigate a “major” crash involving a motorcycle. At the scene, officers found a single victim, identified as 34-year-old Ezau Melendez White. White succumbed to his injuries and died before officers arrived; he was not wearing a helmet.

Investigators said Melendez was traveling northbound in the outside lane of Highway 87 when he lost control of his 2012 Honda Shadow motorcycle. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.