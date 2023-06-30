BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating an unknown suspect(s) involved in a theft on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a post by the Howard County Crime Stoppers, Big Spring PD officers responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Albrook in reference to a theft against the elderly. Unknown actors appropriated a white 2022 15′ King Sport camper trailer, valued at about $24,000, between the hours of 12pm and 4:30pm, officers learned upon arriving.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) or through the P3tips.com software and reference case number 2-23-2049. Tips made that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. No caller ID is ever used and tippers will remain anonymous.