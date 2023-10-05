BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two burglary suspects.

According to Crime Stoppers, around 2:00 p.m. on September 26, officers with Big Spring PD were called to the 600 block of Caylor to investigate after someone called 911 and said two women were seen leaving a residence with stolen property. The caller said when they tried to confront the two women, they ran from the scene. You’ll find photos of the suspects below:

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimes Stoppers at 432-263-TIPS and reference case number 2-23-03153. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.