BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help in identifying and locating two suspects involved in a burglary earlier this month.

According to a post by Crime Stoppers, at about 5:01pm on Tuesday, November 21st, officers responded to the 2500 block of Gunter Circle, referencing a burglary. After arriving, the resident advised of an unknown Hispanic female and white male who entered the home without the effective consent of the owner, intending to commit a theft.

The resident observed the female to be wearing a blue t-shirt, khaki pants, glasses, and brownish/red hair. The resident also described the male to have a medium build, brown hair with balding on the top of his head, wearing a grey t-shirt, blue shorts, black tennis shoes, glasses, and a thin beard.

The resident caught the suspects entering the back door of the residence on video camera. The suspects reportedly fled in a white Chevrolet Tahoe with an unknown year.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at (432)263-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 2-23-03807 in your tip. Tips made to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is never used and tippers remain anonymous.