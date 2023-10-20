BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring Crime Stoppers and Big Spring Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating an unknown suspect involved in a cruelty to animal case.

According to a post by Crime Stoppers, on October 19th at about 7:20pm, officers with Big Spring PD were dispatched to Fire Station 2 located in the 100 block of E. 18th Street, referencing cruelty to animals.

Upon arrival, officers learned that at about 5:46pm, an unknown male operating a silver SUV abandoned a cardboard box that contained three puppies at the fire station.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 or through P3 TIPS software and reference case # 2-23-03442. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to the first person who provides information leading to the arrest of the unidentified suspect in this case. No caller ID is used and tippers remain anonymous.