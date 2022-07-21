ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers is searching for a man who stole sunglasses that were valued up to $150.00.







The crime took place on July 20th at Dickey’s BBQ located in the 2600 Block of South Gregg. When officers arrived, they learned that an unknown suspect stole a pair of Oakley sunglasses that were left by the register.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you know anything, call police.