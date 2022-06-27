BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring Police Department says that a motorcyclist was found dead at the time that officers arrived on the scene of the incident. According to officers, the incident happened around 11:18 pm on Saturday, June 25th near the 1500 block of E. 4th street.

Police say that when they arrived at the scene, 27-year-old motorcyclist, Christopher Holmes White was found dead without a helmet. Investigators believe that Holmes was traveling eastbound in the 1500 block of E. 4th when he failed to maintain a single lane, went off the road hitting the curb, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle.

Big Spring PD has scheduled an autopsy and the incident is still under investigation.