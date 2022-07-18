BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help with finding a suspect related to deadly conduct and attempted burglary.

Officers from the Big Spring Police Department were sent to a residence near the 2600 block of Lynn on July 17th in reference to deadly conduct. Once officers arrived, they learned that unknown suspects fired a gun in the direction of the residence, hitting a vehicle.

While conducting the investigation, officers discovered that 2 suspects were caught on camera in the same neighborhood attempting to burglarize vehicles around the same time of the deadly conduct.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

You can call the TIPS line at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) you will remain anonymous and no caller ID is ever used.