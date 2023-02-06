BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department has released more information about three suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at the YMCA last week that left one person injured.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Kerdoby Morin, 15-year-old Jason Diaz Jr., or 13-year-old Dijuan Ausbie Jr., is asked to call investigators as 432-264-2558, or Crime Stoppers at 432-263-TIPS. A judge granted permission for Big Spring PD to publish the teen’s names and photos in an effort to help find them.

From left: Diaz, Morin, and Ausbie

In a previous release, Big Spring PD said another teen, who has not been identified, was taken into custody on February 3 for his role in the incident. He remained in the custody of the Howard County Juvenile Probation office as of Monday morning; he’s been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The shooting happened around 4:14 p.m. on February 2 at the YMCA located at 801 S. Owens Street. At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen being tended to by YMCA staff. The young man was then taken to the hospital and was later flown to Lubbock for care, his current condition in unknown.

Investigators said the victim, who has not been identified, was standing outside the YMCA with another teen when a silver-colored Chevrolet Impala drove by. The teen standing with the victim has been accused of opening fire on the Impala; a passenger in the Impala, also thought to be a teen, returned fire, striking the 19-year-old victim, Big Spring PD said.

While still on scene, the mother of the teen driver of the Impala returned to the scene driving the vehicle involved in the shooting and told investigators that her son was a part of the altercation. The vehicle was seized as evidence and officers said the shooting appears to be an ongoing feud between the people involved.

Investigators said additional charges against all four suspects are expected to be filed soon.