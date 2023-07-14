BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department is asking anyone with information about cases of suspected animal cruelty to come forward and report it. This comes after one woman was taken into custody Friday morning.

According to the Department, on July 11, Big Spring Animal Control was called to the 1100 block of Stanford after a sick dog was spotted in the area. Officers found the dog and said he was “infested with ticks, lethargic, and appeared anemic and emaciated”. The animal was euthanized, and investigators began searching for his owner, who was later identified as 64-year-old Sandra Kay Huey.

Huey was arrested on July 14 and has been charged with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals. Investigators said they expect to serve another arrest warrant on another person involved soon.

Big Spring PD said in a statement, “All pet owners they have the responsibility to provide food, water, care, shelter, and to maintain the animal in a state of good health.” Anyone with information on suspected cruelty cases is asked to call 432-264-2372.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.