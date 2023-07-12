BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Corporal Warembourg was honored with a Letter of Commendation and a Police Life Saving Achievement Award for helping to save a baby’s life in April.

According to reports, on April 22, Warembourg was the first to arrive on the scene after an infant drowned. Big Spring PD leaders said Warembourg relied on his training and stepped in to take over CPR until medical crews arrived.

“Corporal Warembourg’s fast action, professionalism, and calmness during a very intense situation was undoubtedly part of saving this infant’s life. Thank you, Corporal Warembourg for the courageous actions you took in providing lifesaving measures to this infant. The men and women of the Big Spring Police Department strive to do our best when it comes to protecting our citizens. Corporal Warembourg did an outstanding job, and we are proud to call him one of our own,” the Department said in a statement.