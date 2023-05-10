BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Big Spring Police Department will be hosting multiple events throughout next week to show support for local law enforcement.

National Police Week begins on Sunday, March 14th and runs through Saturday, May 20th.

The first event is ‘Coffee with a Cop’ where the community will be able to join veterans and V.A staff in showing support to local law enforcement. This event will be held at the V.A. center on W. Veterans Blvd. from 9am to 10am.

The second event is ‘Cops, Coffee, & Community Breakfast’ where you will be able to grab a coffee and talk with local public servants. This event is on Tuesday, May 16th at the Scenic Mountain Medical Center from 7:30am to 9:30am. There is no planned agenda or speeches.

The third event is the ‘I Got Your Six (IGY6) Walk’ where the community will walk in honor of Police Week and local law enforcement. The walk will be at Comanche Trail Park on May 20th from 9am to 12pm. Participants are asked to park in the Aquatic Center Parking Lot. This walk will be followed by prayer and a balloon release in memory of fallen soldiers.

Shirts for the IG6 Walk are available for order through Tees So Crazy on Facebook. Shirts in black and white, as well as youth sizes are available. Orders must be in by May 15th.

More information about these events can be found on the Big Spring Police Department Facebook page.