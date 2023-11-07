BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – All city offices will be closed on Friday, November 10th in observance of Veterans Day, this includes Sanitation and the Landfill.

The City says there will be no sanitation pickup on Friday, November 10th. Thursday’s regular sanitation collection will be picked up on Wednesday while Friday’s normal collection will be picked up on Thursday.

Residents are being asked to plan accordingly, ensuring rollouts are out by 7am on the corresponding day of trash pickup.

The City Landfill is expected to open on Saturday, November 11th, from 8am to 5pm.

Emergency Services, including Police, Fire, and EMS, will continue normal operations. The Emergency Utilities Department will be available at 432-264-2392.